Camila Cabello, Becky G, Evaluna and more star in Daddy Yankee’s new video: Watch

Camila Cabello and Becky G are two of the women that star in “La Baby,” the music video for Tainy’s new song. Like most of Tainy’s songs, it features a roster of the most prominent reggaetoneros in the industry, including Sech, Feid, and a newly retired Daddy Yankee.

“La Baby” is a part of Tainy’s new record, “DATA.” The music video is packed with some of the biggest latina performers in the industry, in the English and Spanish speaking markets, including Becky G, Camila Cabello, Lali, Elena Rose, Bad Gyal,Evaluna, RaiNao and PaoPao. As the song plays on, the women record themselves individually, taking turns in singing along to the verses. All of them are seen doing various things, including driving, working out, getting ready for a night out, and more.

“Thank you to these incredible women for being a part of it,” wrote Tainy on his Instagram account.

“DATA” will be released this June 29th, and is packed with exciting collaborations, including Bad Bunny,Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers,J Balvin, Arcangel, and more. “[DATA] is a representation of who I am as a person, and as a fan of music,” said Tainy to Billboard Español. “I’m putting my everything into this, all the knowledge I’ve acquired since I started working with the people I admire.”

Before making his own music, Tainy had been one of the leading producers in reggaeton, working since he was 14 years old. He’s co-produced alongside Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, and more.