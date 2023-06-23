Camila Cabello’s sweetest moments with her grandmother

Camila Cabello loves her family. The Cuban-American singer and actress often speaks about the importance of her family and her heritage. No other relationship of hers represents this better than the one she has with her grandmother Mercedes Rodriguez, whom she supports in every way she can.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the sweetest moments between Camila and her grandma.

Camila’s celebration of her grandma’s book

Mercedes Rodriguez published her novel this year, a process that took her over a decade. “The Boleros that I Have Lived” follows a woman in La Havana who separates from her husband and tries hard to reunite with her daughters that are based in the U.S. “My grandma is an author,” wrote Camila on her Instagram.

“I loved this book and not only because it was written by my grandmother. It’s a unique experience where I can listen to songs that have accompanied every stage of her intense and magical life. I’ve always known it but now you know it it, my grandma is the best. “La Grand Bandolera” forever! “Los boleros que he vivido” is now available on Amazon, drop a review if you guys want to support.”

This video of her grandma’s dance moves

Over the holidays, Camila shared an amazing video of her grandmother’s dance moves. “I aspire to this amount of swag. Mi abuela,” she wrote. All sorts of people praised her grandmother’s moves and attitude, including Alejandro Sanz, and more.

Camila dedicated her performance to her grandmother

In 2019, Camila Cabello dedicated her stunning Grammys performance to her grandmother. "The performance is based off of my grandma's childhood," she said on the red carpet. "So basically, she grew up in...like a house full of rooms, and everybody shared a common patio, and there would just be a few jam sessions and stuff, and the whole thing is based off of my family, and I have my family in the performance. So I feel very protected."

Related Video: Michael Jordan is Reportedly Selling His Hornets Majority Stake Loading the player...