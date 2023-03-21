Camila Cabello celebrates her grandma’s impressive achievement

Camila Cabello is surrounded by artists. The 26 year old performer has shared with the world a look at her grandmother’s work, who just published her first novel at the age of 76.

In an Instagram post, Cabello shared various photos of herself, including a few selfies, and a photo alongside her grandmother, with the two smiling at the camera. She also shared a snippet of her grandma’s book, where yiou can read some of the reasons why the novel, titled, “Los boleros que he vivido,” was written.

Cabello wrote a lenghty caption in Spanish. “My grandma is an author,” she wrote. “I loved this book and not only because it was written by my grandmother. It’s a unique experience where I can listen to songs that have accompanied every stage of her intense and magical life. I’ve always known it but now you know it it, my grandma is the best. “La Grand Bandolera” forever! “Los boleros que he vivido” is now available on Amazon, drop a review if you guys want to support.”

According to the website Cibercuba, Cabello’s grandmother is called Mercedes Rodriguez and was born in Cuba. The novel’s excerpt on Amazon explains that the novel was started when Rodriguez was 50 years old, which she paused due to various events that happened in her life. It wasn’t until recently that she concluded her project.

Cabello often posts about her family and all the time she spends in Miami, the city where she grew up in. Her grandmother has made multiple appearances on her social media feeds, often showing off her dance moves.