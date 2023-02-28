Camila Cabello will star in ‘Rob Peace,’ her second film

Camila Cabello will be back returning to the big screen. Cabello, who previously starred in “Cinderella”, will be starring in her second film, “Rob Peace,” alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mary J. Blige, and Jay Will.

“Rob Peace” is a drama directed by Ejiofor, based on the life of Robert Peace (Will), who grew up in a crime-ridden New Jersey and went on to study biophysics in Yale. Deadline shares that Peace while peace grew into a lab researcher and cancer scientist, he was making large sums of money while selling marijuana on the side.

Cabello will play Peace’s college friend, Naya, in what appears to be her first role with no singing involved.

“Rob Peace” is currently in production, with the actors being photographed in Brazil as they shoot some scenes for the film. Cabello was spotted by some fans in the Latin American country, accompanied by Ejiofor, who, aside from directing the film, is also playing Peace’s father.

Following the release of “Cinderella,” Cabello made it clear that she was interested in building an acting career and that she’d greatly enjoyed the experience. “I would love to do more acting roles, for sure,” she said to Collider. “I’d love to do more comedy. I think the drama would be really fun. Action would be really fun. Thriller would be really fun. There’s so much. There’s a lot there to explore it.”