Camila Cabello and Camilo go live on Instagram for the release of their music video ‘Ambulancia’

Camila Cabello and Camilo Echeverry are preparing for the highly anticipated release of their new music video Ambulancia! Fans of the talented singers are thrilled to watch the visuals of their latest collaboration, after the pair performed together in Los Angeles.

“Please call an ambulance,” Camilo wrote in Spanish on social media, announcing the “official video” coming out on Tuesday 24. The pair are also getting ready for an Instagram Live at midnight, just in time for the long awaited release.

Camilo recently performed his hit song at the end of his tour back in December, surprising the audience with a special appearance of Camila onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ‘Havana’ singer took a moment to show her appreciation for her song with Camilo, revealing that she is “proud to be a part of this project,” describing the Colombian singer as a “huge artist” and a “great person,” and encouraging everyone to listen to his new album.

“De adentro pa fuera on replay starting now. I love you Camilo,” she wrote on social media, adding that it was an honor to sing with him. “I love you Camila Cabello!!” he responded, declaring his admiration for her and admitting that he is a big fan. “Thank you for making this song with me,” he wrote.