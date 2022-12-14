Camila Cabello joins the ‘Wednesday’ dance challenge wearing a sheer corset dress

Camila Cabello is also a fan of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday. The Cuban American singer and actress took to social media to share a video of herself joining the “Wednesday Dance Challenge.”

The video, posted on Cabello’s TikTok, shows the “Havana” performer recreating Jenna Ortega’s moves in the series to the rhythm of “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga.

In the video, Camila shows her vampy and macabre side by wearing a stunning sheer, black corset gown, sheer gloves, pearl choker, and dark lipstick. “today I hope you 1. dance. 2. vote for Morgan Myles to win the voice,” she captioned the video, referring to one of the singers on her team on The Voice.

Lady Gaga also joined the craze with her viral song. Gaga rocked one of her best outfits for the challenge, inspired by Wednesday’s all-black ensemble. Netflix also reshared Lady Gaga’s video with the caption, “Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore.” The video now has more than 12 million views and many online users praised the singer for joining the challenge.

“We need you in Season 2,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, ”If I was Jenna Ortega I’d be losing it right now,“ and someone else added, ”GAGA DID THE THING.”