Lady Gaga recreates the Wednesday dance challenge and fans are losing it: ‘Mother monster has arrived’

Lady Gaga has finally done it! The iconic singer has joined the Wednesday Addams challenge, which as many fans already know, went viral with her song ‘Bloody Mary,’ following the popularity of Jenna Ortega’s dance scene in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday.’

Gaga decided to put on her best outfit for the challenge, being inspired by Wednesday’s all-black ensemble, with a special twist. The singer wore knee-high socks, black shorts, a white blouse and a black blazer. She also wore her hair in two high buns with braided pigtails, in the same way Jenna wears her hair during the scene.

Fans of the musician loved her version of the challenge, making the same choreography and keeping a serious face while showing off her dance moves, while ‘Bloody Mary’ played in the background.

Netflix also reshared Lady Gaga’s video with the caption, “Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore.” The video now has more than 12 million views and many online users praised the singer for joining the challenge.

“We need you in Season 2,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, ”If I was Jenna Ortega I’d be losing it right now,“ and someone else added, ”GAGA DID THE THING.”

There is no doubt that Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday has catapulted her to fame, gaining more than 10 million followers on Instagram just days after the premiere of the series.

The actress has been open about her experience on the set of the show, revealing that she choreographed the dance herself and struggled with health issues on the day the scene was being filmed.

“I woke up and — it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad — I had the body aches,” she continued. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she explained.