Following the much-anticipated launch of the Netflix drama Wednesday, Pinterest searches for “Wednesday Addams makeup” have skyrocketed by 990%. The hit show starring Jenna Ortega means business regarding the soft goth look.

If you are a show fan, you have noticed Gomez and Morticia’s daughter rocks a distinct type of dark aesthetic that boldly signifies her character. The hashtag #wednesdayaddamsmakeup on TikTok even sports over 47 million views.

Recreating the look now is easier than ever, especially since the list of the exact products used on the set is below.

Learn a continuation how you can get the look yourself.