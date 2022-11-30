Camila Cabello takes the stage with Camilo for a special performance in Los Angeles

Camilo surprised his fans in Los Angeles, bringing his friend and collaborator Camila Cabello to the stage, for a very special performance. The Colombian singer showed off his dance moves at the Microsoft Theater, for the last date of his U.S. tour ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera World Tour.’

The two singers performed their duet ‘Ambulancia,’ making the crowd go wild when he invited Camila to the stage, confessing that he is grateful for the collaboration. “I still can’t believe I have a song with her,” he said before introducing Camila.

This was the first time ever in which the pair performed the song together, sharing a sweet moment together while singing their bachata-infused track. Camilo also took the opportunity to bring his wife Evaluna Montaner to the stage, singing ‘Indigo’ in honor of their new baby.

Camilo is currently booked and busy with many projects lined up, after the release of his HBO documentary ‘El Primer Tour de Mi Vida,’ his Disney+ original series ‘The Montaners’ and his recent nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera.’

This is not the first time Camila is invited to make a special performance, as she recently took the stage with BLACKPINK, to sing ‘Liar’ next to Jisso. Cabello dressed up for the part, wearing a custom-made BLACKPINK outfit that made her look as if she were a part of the girl band.