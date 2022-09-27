The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo.

The program was created to help recognize five rising Miami-based Latin artists who rule their beat and crown the next generation of Latin talent. Held at the Criteria Recording Studio and Studio 5020 in Miami, the songwriting camp was created in partnership with the ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment.

©Melody Timothee



Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists

Audiences and fans worldwide can get an inside look into the once-in-a-lifetime experience by checking out Billboard’s two epic videos featuring highlights of the experience.

Episode One

Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Location: Criteria Studios in Miami, FL

Mentors: Edgar Barrera and Elena Rose

Mentees: Audioiko, Paola Gaunche, Ana Mancebo, and Jahzel Dotel

Episode Focus: One-on-one creative sessions with mentors, where the mentees play demos, ask questions, and look for feedback. At the end of the session, each mentee is presented with a framed vinyl celebrating the Class of 2022.

Episode Two