Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists

The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo.
The program was created to help recognize five rising Miami-based Latin artists who rule their beat and crown the next generation of Latin talent. Held at the Criteria Recording Studio and Studio 5020 in Miami, the songwriting camp was created in partnership with the ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment.
Audiences and fans worldwide can get an inside look into the once-in-a-lifetime experience by checking out Billboard’s two epic videos featuring highlights of the experience.
Episode One
- Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
- Location: Criteria Studios in Miami, FL
- Mentors: Edgar Barrera and Elena Rose
- Mentees: Audioiko, Paola Gaunche, Ana Mancebo, and Jahzel Dotel
- Episode Focus: One-on-one creative sessions with mentors, where the mentees play demos, ask questions, and look for feedback. At the end of the session, each mentee is presented with a framed vinyl celebrating the Class of 2022.
Episode Two
- Date: Friday, September 30, 2022
- Location: Sony 5020 Studios in Miami, FL
- Mentor: Camilo
- Mentees: CAELO, a budding rapper and current Burger King employee, joins the group of mentees, which includes Audioiko, Paola Gaunche, Ana Mancebo, and Jahzel Dotel
- Episode Focus: A creative workshop spearheaded by Camilo, where mentees turned to him for advice, expertise, and feedback on their demos. As part of the workshop, he posed an important question inspired by Burger King’s Rule Your Beat campaign and asked how each artist remains true to themselves as storytellers and creatives in the music space.
“At Burger King, we believe in ruling your beat. Music allows artists to tell their story and touch the lives of others, and “La Próxima Generación” will give aspiring musicians the mentorship and platform to make their mark,” said Zahra Nurani, Head of Marketing Communications for Burger King North America. “Our brand has always stood for self-expression and originality, and we are proud to launch this initiative in conjunction with Billboard Latin Music Week, a cultural celebration that has shone a light on Latin creators for over 30 years. This workshop is an incredible opportunity for rising talent in our hometown of Miami, and we look forward to seeing these names top the charts one day.”
In addition to participating in the songwriting experience, mentees have been invited for a VIP experience at Billboard Latin Music Week, where they will receive access to the entire week of panels, concerts, and networking. The legacy event is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from September 26-30, 2022, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Festivities will continue through the weekend with Billboard’s En Vivo concert series, a sequence of high-energy concerts held at Oasis, with a memorable night of the series hosted in partnership with Burger King, headquartered in Miami, for this celebration of “Latin Goes Global.”
“At Billboard, we believe in placing the artist at the center of everything we do,” said Billboard’s President, Mike Van.“We are thrilled to partner with Burger King to connect artists to their fans and give them a platform to express their talent during Billboard’s Latin Music Week.”
As a part of Billboard Latin Music Week, Camilo will take the stage to headline the Billboard En Vivo concert presented by Burger King at Oasis on Tuesday, September 27. The week of events will continue its tradition of spotlighting Latin’s top hitmakers, actors, influencers, and industry leaders for one-of-a-kind performances, panel conversations, workshops, and showcases.
The legendary talent featured throughout the week ranges from leading musicians to notable muralists. It includes Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Eslabón Armado, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, Ivy Queen, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Nicky Jam, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, Tini, Tokischa, and Ugly Primo.
HOLA! USA has unique coverage of the Billboard Latin Music Week on Instagram, and we will cover the Billboard Latin Music Awards on social media and on our website.