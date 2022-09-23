Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?

The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get to know the hosts below.

Jaime Camil:

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Camil is one of the most important and influential Latin American artists in the world. He recently took on the role of Vicente Fernández, on Netflix’s El Rey, Vicente Fernández

The talented Mexican actor, singer, and executive producer has several successes to be proud of. The Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards nominee has a multitude of award-winning films on his resume- and as a singer, he has recorded four platinum albums and directed several musicals in Mexico City.

Kate del Castillo

Del Castillo is one busy actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist. You’ll see the Mexican-American artist on TV soon as she is starring in the third season of Telemundo’s #1 super series “La Reina del Sur 3.” Del Castillo will also soon star in the upcoming film “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.” The powerhouse started her all-female production company, Cholawood Productions, in 2019 which has its first limited series on its way. As an Ambassador for the Mexican Human Rights Commission, she is also an outspoken humanitarian activist.