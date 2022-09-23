Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?

The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get to know the hosts below.
Jaime Camil:
With a career spanning more than 25 years, Camil is one of the most important and influential Latin American artists in the world. He recently took on the role of Vicente Fernández, on Netflix’s El Rey, Vicente Fernández
The talented Mexican actor, singer, and executive producer has several successes to be proud of. The Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards nominee has a multitude of award-winning films on his resume- and as a singer, he has recorded four platinum albums and directed several musicals in Mexico City.
Kate del Castillo
Del Castillo is one busy actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist. You’ll see the Mexican-American artist on TV soon as she is starring in the third season of Telemundo’s #1 super series “La Reina del Sur 3.” Del Castillo will also soon star in the upcoming film “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.” The powerhouse started her all-female production company, Cholawood Productions, in 2019 which has its first limited series on its way. As an Ambassador for the Mexican Human Rights Commission, she is also an outspoken humanitarian activist.
Along with Camil and del Castillo, a select group of music and television celebrities will also help present awards: Ana Jurka, Andrés Cantor, Alan Ramírez and Walo Silvas from Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Becky G,Carmen Villalobos, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Klitbo, Eduardo Yáñez, Emilia, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Isabella Sierra, Ivonne Montero, Jacky Bracamontes, Lourdes Stephen, Myrka Dellanos,Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Rodrigo Guirao, Stephanie Himonidis, and Willy Chirino, per Telemundo.
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, September 29th at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. It will also simulcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.