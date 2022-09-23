From Marc Anthony to Bad Bunny: All the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year since 1994

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is around the corner, and everyone is waiting to know which of the five most popular tracks of 2022 will be recognized as the Hot Latin Song of the Year.

Three of Bad Bunny’s hit songs, “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” and “Yonaguni,” are competing against Becky G and Karol G’s anthem “Mamiii” and Farruko’s “Pepas.”

According to Billboard, the Hot Latin Song of the Year is awarded to the tracks which perform the best on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. Enrique Iglesias and Nicky Jam are the most awarded artists in the category, but others stars have made history and won the title for their viral songs.

Find below a list of the Billboard Latin Song of the Year since 1994

1994 – “Me Estoy Enamorando,” La Mafia

1999 – “Por Mujeres Como Tu,” Pepe Aguilar

2000 – “Loco,” Alejandro Fernandez

2001 – “A Puro Dolor,” Son By Four

2002 – “Abrazame Muy Fuerte,” Juan Gabiel

2003 – “Y Tu Te Vas,” Chayanne

2004 – “Tal Vez,” Ricky Martin

2005 – “Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor,” Juanes

2006 – “La Tortura,” Shakira feat. Alejandro Sanz

2007 – “Aliado del Tiempo,” Mariano Barba

2008 – “Mi Corazoncito,” Aventura

2009 – “Te Quiero,” Flex

2010 – “El Amor,” Tito el Bambino

2011 – “Cuando Me Enamoro,” Enrique Iglesias feat. Juan Luis Guerra

2012 – “Taboo,” Don Omar

2013 – “Ai Se Eu Te Pego,” Michel Telo

2014 – “Vivir Mi Vida,” Marc Anthony

2015 – “Bailando,” Enrique Iglesias feat. Descember Bueno & Gente de Zona

2016 – “El Perdon,” Nicky Jam feat. Enrique Iglesias

2017 – “Hasta El Amanecer,” Nicky Jam

2018 – “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

2019 – “Te Bote,” Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny

2020 – “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee feat. Snow

2021 – “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny feat. Jhayco

The awards show will take place on Thursday, September 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Billboard Latin Music Awards fans can watch from the Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week. The gathering taking place from September 26 through October 1, will feature panels, conversations, and workshops.

This year’s speakers include Chayanne, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Ivy Queen, Romeo Santos, and Nicky Jam, among many others.