From Marc Anthony to Bad Bunny: All the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year since 1994

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is around the corner, and everyone is waiting to know which of the five most popular tracks of 2022 will be recognized as the Hot Latin Song of the Year.
Three of Bad Bunny’s hit songs, “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” and “Yonaguni,” are competing against Becky G and Karol G’s anthem “Mamiii” and Farruko’s “Pepas.”
According to Billboard, the Hot Latin Song of the Year is awarded to the tracks which perform the best on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. Enrique Iglesias and Nicky Jam are the most awarded artists in the category, but others stars have made history and won the title for their viral songs.
Find below a list of the Billboard Latin Song of the Year since 1994
- 1994 – “Me Estoy Enamorando,” La Mafia
- 1999 – “Por Mujeres Como Tu,” Pepe Aguilar
- 2000 – “Loco,” Alejandro Fernandez
- 2001 – “A Puro Dolor,” Son By Four
- 2002 – “Abrazame Muy Fuerte,” Juan Gabiel
- 2003 – “Y Tu Te Vas,” Chayanne
- 2004 – “Tal Vez,” Ricky Martin
- 2005 – “Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor,” Juanes
- 2006 – “La Tortura,” Shakira feat. Alejandro Sanz
- 2007 – “Aliado del Tiempo,” Mariano Barba
- 2008 – “Mi Corazoncito,” Aventura
- 2009 – “Te Quiero,” Flex
- 2010 – “El Amor,” Tito el Bambino
- 2011 – “Cuando Me Enamoro,” Enrique Iglesias feat. Juan Luis Guerra
- 2012 – “Taboo,” Don Omar
- 2013 – “Ai Se Eu Te Pego,” Michel Telo
- 2014 – “Vivir Mi Vida,” Marc Anthony
- 2015 – “Bailando,” Enrique Iglesias feat. Descember Bueno & Gente de Zona
- 2016 – “El Perdon,” Nicky Jam feat. Enrique Iglesias
- 2017 – “Hasta El Amanecer,” Nicky Jam
- 2018 – “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- 2019 – “Te Bote,” Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny
- 2020 – “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee feat. Snow
- 2021 – “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny feat. Jhayco
The awards show will take place on Thursday, September 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Billboard Latin Music Awards fans can watch from the Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.
Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award
José Feliciano will be the first artist to win the Billboard Legend Award
The Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week. The gathering taking place from September 26 through October 1, will feature panels, conversations, and workshops.
This year’s speakers include Chayanne, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Ivy Queen, Romeo Santos, and Nicky Jam, among many others.