Who is Lali Esposito, the singer who sang the Argentinean anthem in the World Cup final?

Argentina won the World Cup this past Sunday, earning Lionel Messi arguably the most important trophy of his career. The trophy has been celebrated by Argentineans and Latin Americans all over the world, reuniting the country with the title since 1986, back when Diego Maradona was in the picture.
Argentine National Team: The girlfriends and wives of the Qatar 2022 World Cup champions
Argentina welcomes home their World Cup-winning squad in full jubilee mode
But before the match between France and Argentina developed, Lali Esposito took the pitch to perform the Argentina National Hymn. She’s a popular face for Latin Americans and for Argentineans, being one of its foremost stars.
She’s a singer
Esposito released her first record in the year 2014, titled “A Bailar.” The album was a huge success, peaking #5 in Argentina and earning certified gold by the Argentine Chamber of Phonograms and Videograms producers. Since, she’s released three more albums, “Soy,” “Brava” and “Libra,” released in 2020.
Esposito has worked in multiple telenovelas
Before her singing career, Esposito was a child actress, having pivotal roles in series like “Chiquititas,” “Floricienta,” and “Casi Angeles.” These programs had great international success, dominating kids programming in most of South America and Europe.
She’s been involved in Argentina’s “The Voice”
Aside from her work in music and TV, Esposito has been involved in various talent programs like “Talento Fox” and Argentina’s “The Voice.”
She’s had collaborations with important artists
Over the course of her career, Esposito has had musical collaborations with all manner of artists, among them, Thalia, Fito Paez, Mau y Ricky and Becky G. She’s also served as the opener for shows like Ricky Martin, Fifth Harmony, Katy Perry, and more.