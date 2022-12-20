Who is Lali Esposito, the singer who sang the Argentinean anthem in the World Cup final?

Argentina won the World Cup this past Sunday, earning Lionel Messi arguably the most important trophy of his career. The trophy has been celebrated by Argentineans and Latin Americans all over the world, reuniting the country with the title since 1986, back when Diego Maradona was in the picture.

But before the match between France and Argentina developed, Lali Esposito took the pitch to perform the Argentina National Hymn. She’s a popular face for Latin Americans and for Argentineans, being one of its foremost stars.

She’s a singer

Esposito released her first record in the year 2014, titled “A Bailar.” The album was a huge success, peaking #5 in Argentina and earning certified gold by the Argentine Chamber of Phonograms and Videograms producers. Since, she’s released three more albums, “Soy,” “Brava” and “Libra,” released in 2020.

Esposito has worked in multiple telenovelas

Before her singing career, Esposito was a child actress, having pivotal roles in series like “Chiquititas,” “Floricienta,” and “Casi Angeles.” These programs had great international success, dominating kids programming in most of South America and Europe.

She’s been involved in Argentina’s “The Voice”