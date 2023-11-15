Latin Grammys 2023: A look at this year’s best duets

The Latin Grammys 2023 are right around the corner. The awards, celebrating the best in Latin and Hispanic music, will be hosted in Sevilla, Spain, with some of the biggest stars in the world in attendance. While Latin music has many perks and many things it excels at, duets are one of our strenghts. This is a good year for duets. Let’s have a look at some of this year’s best duets and their nominations:

Marc Anthony and Maluma

While the two have previously collaborated on remixes, Maluma and Marc Anthony’s first official song is “La Formula.” The song is a mix of reggaeton and salsa, and is nominated for best record of the year and best tropical song.

Pablo Alboran and Maria Becerra

Alboran and Becerra, from Spain and Argentina respectively, collaborated on “Amigos,” a song from Alboran’s record “La cuarta hoja.” The song is a mix of both of the artists strenghts, mixing some flamenco with reggaeton for something that’s unique and also super fun. “Amigos” is nominated for best song.

Camilo and Alejandro Sanz

Camilo, one of the most prolific musicians ever it seems like, has a collaboration with Alejandro Sanz. “NASA” blends both of their styles and was featured on Camilo’s last record, exploring jealous, regret, and forgiveness.

Shakira and Karol G

Shakira and Karol G’s awaited collaboration was a part of “Manana Sera Bonito,” Karol G’s record breaking album. “TQG” was dropped in the midst of the Shakira boom and explored topics that have become a source of success for her career now, broaching heartbreak, concluded relationships, and men that don’t live up to expectations.

Paula Arenas and Jesus Navarro

Jesus Navarro, known for his work in Reik, and Paula Arenas collaborated on “Dejame Llorarte,” a throwback heartbreak ballad that have become rare as of late. The song is focused on showcasing their voices.

Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

“Si Tu Me Quieres” is Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra’s collaboration, blending their two styles, which go incredibly well hand in hand.

Camilo and Camila Cabello

Camilo and Camila Cabello collaborated on “Ambulancia,” a song nominated for best tropical song. It’s a bachata and it marks their first collaboration together, uniting two vast yet different fandoms.