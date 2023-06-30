Shakira is helped by handsome surf instructor after falling off surfboard: See pics

Shakira is enjoying her time in Costa Rica! The Colombian singer was spotted having the best time during her tropical vacation, showing off her surfing skills and catching some waves. And while the star was briefly thrown off a wave at one point, she quickly got back up with the help of her instructor.

The 46-year-old performer, who recently turned into a mermaid for her latest music video with Manuel Turizo, was photographed wearing a black wetsuit and a matching helmet as she practiced her balance on her white surfboard. Shakira was accompanied by her instructor and was quickly assisted when falling. She rubbed the salt water out of her eyes and appeared distressed for a moment, however, she did not suffer any injuries.

Shakira was all smiles walking back to her car after her practice while her teacher carried her board. She also had a large bruise on her leg, seemingly from her surfing lessons. The singer has proven to have a very active lifestyle, wakeboarding with her kids in Miami and attending multiple events.

Gisele Bündchen, who is known to be friends with the star, was also seen in Costa Rica, surfing with her daughter Vivian. However, it is unknown if the pair had time to see each other on their vacation. A close source revealed to ET that they had been spending some time together in Miami back in May, as the supermodel lives there as well.

“Gisele, Shakira, and their kids enjoyed dinner at Makoto restaurant in Miami on Tuesday night. They sat in the main dining room and they enjoyed a variety of rolls, hamachi, and salads for the table. Smiles and laughter were coming from the table and in typical Miami fashion, nobody really bothered them during their meal,” the insider said to the publication at the time.

