Gisele Bündchen shows off sculpted abs and surfing skills in black bikini

Gisele Bündchen is having the time of her life in Costa Rica. The 42-year-old supermodel has been spending some quality time with her daughter Vivian during their tropical getaway. The mother-daughter duo were spotted showing their surfing skills during their recent outing.

The model showed off her incredible figure by wearing a black bikini while riding the waves, proving her athletic abilities and balance on the surfboard. Gisele was also seen sharing a sweet moment with her 10-year-old daughter after their practice. The pair were photographed strolling down the beach while sharing a casual conversation and were joined by a friend of Gisele.

The mother of two was recently vacationing in Brazil and spending time with the rest of her family. She took to Instagram to share some of her best moments reunited with her loved ones, including a photo with her grandmother Vania Nonnenmacher.

Earlier this month Tom Brady was also spotted having a nice time with his son Jack, and his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, from his previous relationship with Gisele. The proud dad enjoyed some fun in the sun with his kids in Greece, aboard his luxury yacht. The athlete was photographed swimming in the ocean and showing off his surfing skills, while his three children had fun on a floating trampoline.

The 45-year-old former NFL star wore a wetsuit while water skiing and showed off his incredible physique as he relaxed inside the luxurious vessel, named ‘Madsummer.’ The sportsman also documented his Mediterranean getaway on Instagram, calling Vivian the “MVP of the day” and adding heart emojis.