Tom Brady shows off perfect abs while surfing in Greece with his kids: Pics

Tom Brady is spending some quality time with his kids in Greece. The celebrity family was spotted having some fun in the sun, aboard their jaw-dropping megayacht. The athlete was photographed swimming in the ocean and showing off his surfing skills, while his three children had fun in a floating trampoline.

The 45-year-old former NFL star wore a wetsuit while waterskiing and showed off his incredible physique as he relaxed inside the luxurious vessel, named ‘Madsummer.’ Tom was seen having the best time with his two sons Jack and Ben, and his daughter Vivian.

The sportsman also documented his Mediterranean getaway on Instagram, calling Vivian the “MVP of the day” and adding heart emojis. It seems the proud dad and his former wife Gisele Bündchen have been doing a great job at co-parenting, as Tom recently posted a special message just in time for Father’s Day.

“Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny, and Vivi means the world to me,” he wrote, posting a series of pics with his kids. “They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily )and cherish every moment,” adding that “their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life.”