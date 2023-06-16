Tom Brady will become an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady is not letting go of football. The retired NFL player announced he’d be a part of the ownership group of the Las Vegas Raiders, calling the opportunity a “dream come true.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Brady revealed that his role in the team would be very passive. He won’t be making any executive decisions but claims he plans on being involved with the team for the rest of his life. “But if I'm looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that's been a very enjoyable part of my life."

Brady will soon join Fox Sports as an NFL broadcaster, a job that he claims to take “very seriously.” It appears like he signed a 10 year deal with the network that was valued at $375 million.

©Tom Brady



Brady’s Insstagram story

Over the past year, Brady has been enjoying plenty of family time, posting photos of his children and discussing their lives together. On Friday, he shared a photo making goofy faces alongside his daughter Vivian writing a sweet caption. “I know you will probably kill me one day for this but you are adorable girlie girl.”

Brady’s previous posts show him and his kids Vivian and Benjamin as the three took on Disney World. The posts showed the three having a good time and included a video of Brady and Vivian riding the Tower of Terror, with Brady looking terrified.

