Tom Brady stars in fictional talk show in new Hertz commercial

Tom Brady stars in a hilarious new ad for Hertz. In it, he makes an appearance on a fictional talk show alongside actress Yvonne Orji, who plays the show’s host and ushers a confused Brady into a new car.

The video stars a contemplative Brady, who starts to question his catch phrase in the midst of the show. “Every time I ran on the field, I would yell, "Let's Go", but where was I really going?,” asked Brady. One thing snowballs into another, prompting Brady to say that he just wants a car that could take him anywhere. Oriji then pulls a lever and drops a spinning wheel, showing Brady a multitude of options for him to drive in, pushing him to an electric vehicle that will take him to Denver.

“What is happening right now?” asks a confused Brady.

Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, concluding an incredibly succesful career in the NFL. Over the past months, he’s been busy cementing new partnerships and business opportunities, with him striking a deal to buy a minority stake in the football team Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports. While the deal is pending NFL approval, it would make Brady a minority owner of the team.

Brady has long been linked to the Raiders, with the team being the place where he played for the first 20 seasons of his career. Before his retirement, the Raiders were rumored to have an interest in purchasing Brady as a player.

