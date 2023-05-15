Tom Brady honor Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan during Mother’s Day

Tom Brady’s promise of continuing co-parenting with the mothers of his children is still unbreakable. The 45-year-old retired NFL player took to social media to honor all the influential women in his life during Mother’s Day.

Brady celebrated exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares daughter Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15. “Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

©GettyImages



Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan

Adding, “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.” The post included photographs of his children, Bündchen, Moynahan, and his mother, Galynn, in addition to other family members.

Although Brady and Moynahan called it quits many years ago, they are still friends. The same happens with the Brazilian model with whom he finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years married.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

The exes share the custody promising their kids will continue to receive the “love and attention they deserve.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story post. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.”

Brady also said they will continue to “work together as parents always to ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

In March, the supermodel shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old model got emotional talking about her divorce. “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”