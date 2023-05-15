Allison Holker celebrates first Mother’s Day without tWitch

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s widow, Allison Holker Boss, spent Mother’s Day surrounded by her kids months after her husband passed away in December 2022.

The 35-year-old mom of three celebrated with daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 7, and daughter Weslie, 14. She took to social media to share why being a mom is unique and how she keeps her head high despite her recent loss.

“Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day. I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy. I love you forever Weslie, Maddox and ZAIA ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!” she captioned a photo of the family shared on Instagram.

Allison recently spoke about how she and her family handled tWitch’s death. “My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time, there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it’s been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now,” said Holker to People.

“I’m so proud of them, and of how they’re willing to feel and communicate with me. They’re open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together,” she added. “Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that’s a true testament to Stephen because that’s what he would have done.”

“It’s so important my kids are cared for right now. I want them to see you can still be you and be an individual. All of us finding our joy and coming together is where we’re going to find happiness as a family,” she said.

According to the dancer and TV host, she and her kids use the stars to have meaningful conversations with the late actor, tv producer, and dancer. “The reason the stars are so important to me is because that’s where we believe he is,” she said. “So we go out there, and we talk to him. I’ve told them if they ever need him, he’s always listening. He’s guiding, and he’s protecting. We still feel his presence with us.”

Allison also said her children stayed with the best parts of tWitch. “Weslie is his wisdom, Maddox is his joy, and our youngest, Zaia, is his intuition,” she said. “They all have these really special, unique energies about them. They lean into it, and they inspire me every single day.”

Holker Boss, also dedicated sweet words to hers and tWitch’s mom for the special holiday. “﻿HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. You’re both so beautiful and I love you so much! Have a lovely day being celebrated for the strength you carry. And Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mamas out there. The greatest gift of all! ❤️ @nikkipoo49 @ladycalexa,” she wrote.

As HOLA! USA reported, the famous dancer and tv personality and his wife, were working on several projects, one of them with HGTV. The couple also wrote a children’s book titled “Keep Dancing Through,” which is available for pre-order now and will be released in 2023.