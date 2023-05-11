Allison Holker and tWitch wrote a children’s book that’ll be released this year

Allison Holker Boss has revealed a project she’d been working on with her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss. In the year 2021, the two wrote a children’s book titled “Keep Dancing Through,” which is available for pre-order now.

Holker shared some details about the book, including its stunning and adorable cover, which features a rendition of her family (Holker, Boss and their kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia) in mid dance. The release of the book is a way for Holker to honor her husband’s memory and show the world some of the light that she’s needed over the past year.

“It brings me so much joy to be able to share this with you. Stephen and I created this book in the Summer of 2021 in hopes that it spreads kindness and hope,” she captioned the post. “I am so proud of what our family made and to continue that legacy and light. Our family more then ever believes that we can KEEP DANCING THROUGH . Available to pre-order now through the link in my bio.”

Holker discussed the book with PEOPLE and revealed some of the inspiration behind it, including the fact that publishing a children’s book had long been one of her dreams. "Then a couple years ago, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Let's show who we are and put it in story form,” she said.

“We were allowing the kids to start being part of the process, and it’s something we were so proud of, and we still are so proud of,” said Holker. "It's something that I hope really can be seen by people, and is our true essence as a family."

Following her husband’s death, Holker included a dedication in the book, sharing with the world what a joy it meant for their family to make this book together and how proud she is of their work.

