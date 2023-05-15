Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by their children. JLo also invited her mother, Guadalupe, while Ben brought his mother and his 14-year-old daughter, Seraphina.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by their children

JLo’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, also enjoyed the gathering.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by their children

Ben’s other kids he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, and son, Samuel, 11, were not part of the celebration, as it is believed they spent the day with their mother.

For the outing, the singer, actress, and businesswoman rocked an elevated white and blue springy maxi dress paired with a white handbag and oversized sunglasses. At the same time, the rest of the family wore more casual looks, including the kids, which stayed true to their fashion style.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by their children

At the time of this story, Lopez was promoting her film “The Mother.” During an interview she opened up and confessed feeling guilty when she cannot protect her children. During a conversation with Audacy, Jennifer spoke about the things she wishes she could protect her children from.

“Everything. There’s so many things. I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for (my kids) for that because they didn’t choose that… They have just started letting me know how people treat them – so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about,” she said. “They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”