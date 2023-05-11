Luis Miguel's emotional tribute to Marcela Basteri for Mother's Day

In countries like Mexico, today, May 10th, is Mother's Day.Dozens of celebrities like Salma Hayek have used their social networks to pay emotional tribute to their mothers. Another star is Luis Miguel, who shared a photo remembering his mom, Marcela Basteri.





©grosbygroup



Luis Miguel with his parents, Marcela Basteri and Luis Rey



Miguel's Instagram account is usually used for business, sharing accomplishments on Spotify, and tour news. But on Wednesday, the singer used the page, with more than 3 million followers, to remember his mom, Marcela Basteri.He did not include a caption for the post, which has over 7K comments and 415K likes from supportive fans and friends.



WHO IS MARCELA BASTERI?



Basteri's story is filled with mysterious circumstances. She suddenly disappeared in August 1986 when Miguel was only 15, and she has never been found. The authorized version of the life of the Mexican singer, Luis Miguel La Serie, reveals details about the tragic story as audiences watched his character, played by Diego Boneta, search for his mom using connections in the Mexican government, traveling to Italy with his younger brother Alejandro, and more, per Distractify.

He was reportedly separated from his mom by his father, and he last saw her during his show in Luna Park in Argentina in 1985. She was allegedly last seen flying to Italy with her son, Sergio, in 1986. Miguels’ dad, and her estranged husband, Luis Rey, was the last to see her, claiming she ran away with an Italian lover.

In 2003, the Mexican presenter Adal Ramones went to Cancun to interview the singer ahead of his album 33. Ramones asked him what a seven-year-old Miguel would write to Santa Claus.

Miguel's heartbreaking response was, “See my mother again.”

Ramones continued with another question about Miguel's strongest memory with his mother. “Many, many, but it would be the gift of my life (to see my mother again) I think that would be it. That would help me a lot, my soul, my work, my things, me as a person. That is important, I think that would be what I would ask of him.”



If still alive, Basteri would be 76 years old.