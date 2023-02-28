Luis Miguel’s Twitter account hacked amidst anticipation for his new tour

Luis Miguel gave his fans a gift for Valentine’s day a couple of weeks ago: a new tour for 2023. However, when announcing the good news, ‘El Sol’ did not include the dates or cities- so his fans, like Rob Schneider, have been anxiously awaiting more updates.

While Miguel might be one of the last people you imagine being the victim of a Twitter hack, some unusual messages recently appeared on the singer’s Twitter account. One of which even promised free tickets to the shows. It was later confirmed to be a hacker.





“Good night, I love you all,” read the first of three tweets published on the night of February 24. It was already unusual activity, but the message was followed minutes later by another message that caused commotion. “Give a ‘like’ to this tweet if you want free tickets for my next show.”



Though this promise was suspicious, it did not stop many followers of ‘Luismi’ from responding with a ‘like.’ There were more than 270 thousand likes, and the tweet was viewed almost 7 million times.





Many noted that it was all very strange and was probably a hacker. “Did your account get hacked?” read one of the comments, “They hacked Luis Miguel,” wrote another.



Finally came a third tweet, “Ok, good night world,” close to midnight.







The account went silent for a short time, which had Luismi’s fans in uncertainty about what had happened. But as many had assumed, it was confirmed. “The Twitter account has been hacked. The repair is in process,” it said on both his Instagram and Facebook accounts.



The loyal followers of the “La Incondicional” singer reacted quickly, and immediately expressed their support by replying to his message on the hacked account.





Alejandro supports his brother

Luis Miguel’s brother reacts

The hacky situation did not please Miguel’s younger brother, Alejandro Basteri. He left a scathing comment on the singer’s post, calling out the hacker. “What a lack of integrity and way of disrespecting,” he wrote. “I disapprove mil% to anyone who usurps anyone’s identity,” he added.

Fans of ‘El Sol’ supported his stance and applauded him for speaking out about what happened.