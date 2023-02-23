Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas were inseparable while in the Big Apple

As Luis Miguel’s fans eagerly await more details about his upcoming tour, recent evidence suggests that the singer may no longer be single. He was once again seen in the company of Paloma Cuevas, a famous Spanish businesswoman whom he has known for many years. Most recently, he was spotted in the Big Apple, and ¡HOLA! Spain, our sister magazine, shared images of the pair upon their return from the trip.

©@palomacuevasofficial



The designer, Paloma Cuevas, confirmed her trip to New York

The singer and Spanish designer were spotted together last month while shopping in Madrid, and now they have embarked on another trip together. This time, they traveled to New York for NYFW, an unmissable event for Paloma, a well-known style icon. The Spanish designer confirmed the trip herself through an Instagram story.

After arriving in Madrid from New York, the singer of ‘La Incondicional’ looked very elegant. He was dressed in a classy outfit consisting of black trousers, a shirt, and a coat which he accessorized with shades and a travel briefcase. Paloma also wore a black outfit, which she complemented with a gold scarf and dark glasses.”

The rumored couple appeared calm during their recent outing, seemingly growing more comfortable with each other. The timing of their trip to the Big Apple was significant, as it coincided with Valentine’s Day festivities. It is possible that they took advantage of this unbeatable destination to celebrate the romantic holiday. Witnesses report that the singer and designer were spotted at the Bemelmans Bar of the exclusive Carlyle Hotel, located in Manhattan.

©GrosbyGroup



Luis Miguel and Paloma were seen shopping together in January

The history between ‘Luismi’ and Paloma

The businesswoman was previously married to the Spanish bullfighter Enrique Ponce, from whom she separated three years ago. She has known Luis Miguel for a long time, and the two have maintained a close friendship for years. However, their relationship took a different turn, and now, they are rumored to be a couple.

According to ¡HOLA! Spain, the singer and Paloma reconnected last summer and have been inseparable since then. The singer has been settled in Spain for some time, which has allowed for frequent dinner outings in Madrid, both alone and with friends.

©@palomacuevasofficial



The Spanish designer is capturing the heart of the famous Latin singer