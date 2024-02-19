Stephanie Salas reveals details of her encounter with Luis Miguel at Michelle’s wedding

Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz celebrated their love with a lavish wedding in the picturesque Italian Tuscany in mid-October. The occasion was a heartwarming reunion for the couple’s nearest and dearest, including the bride’s parents, Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel. While many details of that moment remained private, Stephanie revealed how it was her interaction with her ex, the Mexican icon, on her daughter’s special day.

Michelle Salas and her mom, Stephanie Salas

At the unveiling of the latest season of the play “Papito Querido,” Stephanie shared some details of that encounter. Stephanie, Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter, recounted her cordial interaction with Luis Miguel and his girlfriend, Paloma Cuevas, at the wedding.

When asked if the singer had given her the recognition she deserved as the mother of the bride, she exclaimed, “Yes! Honestly, yes. I won’t say the words, but just as you said.”

Salas made it clear that the wedding was a joyful affair, resonating not just with the celebration of her daughter’s love but also with the warmth exuded by the guests. “I sensed a positive energy in the atmosphere; that’s the best way to describe it,” she remarked.

While she chose to keep certain aspects of the celebration and her conversations with her daughter’s father private, she expressed her comfort with Luis Miguel’s presence. “I’m not someone who harbors resentment, holds grudges, or avoids addressing things. No, not at all,” the actress affirmed.

Luis Miguel and his daughther, Michelle Salas

In discussing the current dynamics of their family relationship, she confidently stated, “Things are falling into place, and I feel content. At 54, you start to let things roll off your shoulders. All I can say is that whatever brings positivity and is good for her life is good for me. I welcome whatever goodness comes her way.”

La reacción de Humberto Zurita

Stephanie was joined at her daughter’s wedding by her partner, Humberto Zurita, who also addressed the media regarding their interaction with Luis Miguel. Aside from affirming the singer’s acknowledgment of Stephanie’s maternal role, Zurita disclosed whether encountering the artist was awkward. “Not at all! Whether it’s Luis Miguel or John Travolta, no one fazes me. I don’t view it as such. To me, Luis Miguel is simply the gentleman beside me. I couldn’t speak negatively about ‘El Sol’ from Mexico.”

Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas

When asked if he’s considering marriage with Stephanie Salas, the actor dismissed any notions of such plans: “No. That’s not in fashion anymore,” he told the media present. “I consider myself very fortunate to have lived such a long and wonderful life with Christian (Bach) as husband and wife; back then, because it was the time and the era,” he added.

Regarding their current relationship, he considers it a heavenly gift from his late wife: “It’s as if Christian is still sheltering me and said, ‘I’m going to entrust you with this girl because you’ll behave well.’ And I’m behaving well.”