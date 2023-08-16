Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel are inseparable on his world tour

Luis Miguel’s unstoppable nature persists as the world continues to be captivated by his talent and charisma. His triumphant return for his highly anticipated world tour is now more evident than ever, as demonstrated by the resounding success of his inaugural show in Buenos Aires.

The Mexican star’s international tour, which began on August 3rd in the Argentinian capital, has already sold out all 66 performances scheduled between now and the end of 2023. This exciting journey will span through South America, Mexico, and the United States, with more than 200 concerts planned between this year and next.

Luis Miguel’s partner and love, Paloma Cuevas, is accompanying him on his exciting return to the stage during his world tour. More than 16,000 spectators have cheered on ‘El Sol de Mexico’ at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires as the superstar captivated them night after night.

The artist will say goodbye to Argentina this coming Friday, after ten stellar performances. Paloma, the Cordovan designer, has been by his side and watched each of his concerts from a discreet area near the stage, attempting to go unnoticed. This attempt failed as Miguel publicly proclaimed his love for her at a concert. After singing hits like ‘Será que no me amas,’ ‘Amor, amor, amor,’ and ‘Cupable o no,’ interpreting such emblematic tangos as ‘Por una cabeza,’ the artist closed the show singing the classic ‘Cucurrucucú Paloma,’ to which ended by repeating Paloma’s name several times while looking to the side of the stage. Shortly, a video of the moment went viral, like so many more videos will throughout this tour, a journey that has only just begun.

On this very special trip, the businesswoman was accompanied by her family. Her cousins and close friends included: the designer Rosa Clará; the wife of ex-soccer player Raúl González, Mamen Sanz, and the Canadian singer Michael Bublé with his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

Completely sold out! The singer of hits like ‘La Bikina’, ‘La Incondicional’, and ‘Por Debajo de la Mesa’ captivates his fans wherever he goes. He currently has another ten dates ahead of him in Santiago de Chile, from Monday, August 21st until September 6th. After his concerts in Chile, he’ll arrive in Las Vegas.

Ticket resale prices for the Vegas shows start at $100,000. Luis Miguel will then continue onto New York and have many dates in California. As mentioned, all of these concerts are sold out.

Paloma and Luis Miguel are the “it” couple! Inseparable since their reunion last summer, now the two embark on many new adventures. After a four-year hiatus from the music scene, Paloma has inspired the singer musically and personally. Many speculate that Paloma is the cause of the singer’s fitness and health as he resumes his career.

Prior to the start of his world tour, Luis Miguel spent time with Paloma and her daughters in Mexico, enjoying the sun and beach. They stayed at a luxurious villa facing the sea, in Palmilla Cove, which is one of the most exclusive communities in the area. The couple then jet-setted to Argentina.

Luis Miguel, slim and athletic, was seen once again dressed in black from head to toe, saying goodbye to his relaxed and casual vacation clothing (swimsuit and white shirt) in Los Cabos.

Paloma looked spectacular showing off her style in a white shirt dress combined with a camel-colored belt, ivory-colored wedge espadrilles with black ribbons, and a raffia bag. This was a very summery outfit to say goodbye to the heat before arriving in the cold winter of Buenos Aires.

The couple arrived at freezing temperatures, which surely went unnoticed as they received the warmest of welcomes from the Argentinians.