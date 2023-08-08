Meet Luis Miguel’s faithful guitarist, Kiko Cibrian

Luis Miguel is on tour. The beloved artist and icon has experienced strong sales over the course of his 2023 tour, resulting in its expansion into 2024. The tour has added more sates and locations to please his large horde of fans. Joining him every evening onstage is Kiko Cibrian, a guitarist and music producer that has been working with Luis Miguel since the ‘90s.

Cibrian and Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel in his concert in Buenos Aires

Ignacio Cibrian has long been a staple of the Mexican music industry. According to Cibrian, he met Luis Miguel while playing in a small bar in San Diego, where he was introduced by his then manager Alex McCluskey. While Kiko knew little about Luis Miguel, he signed on to be a part of the band.

Nowadays, Cibrian is Luis Miguel’s guitarist and has also served as the musical director in some of his tours.

Cibrian’s music

Following his meeting with Luis Miguel, the two began working together and producing some of Luis Miguel’s biggest hits. Cibrian composed “Suave,” one of Luis Miguel’s most famous songs, and produced “Aries,” one of Luis Miguel’s most beloved records. He’s also worked with various notorious musicians, including Cristian Castro, Reik, Rocío Dúrcal, and Frank Sinatra. He’s won a Grammy and three Latin Grammys.

Cibrian was also involved in the making of the “Luis Miguel” TV show, where he worked alongside Diego Boneta to ensure his singing matched the real deal.

Cibrian’s excited reactions on social media

Cibrian has been sharing some of the fan response he’s experienced over the past couple of days. “The concerts have been so beautiful,” he said in Spanish, in one of his videos. “Micky, you always surprise me. Seeing how he performs those songs from so long ago and the band always trying to support him in the best possible way.”

