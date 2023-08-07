Luis Miguel continues his path to becoming a music legend. The iconic Mexican singer is about to make history with a very ambitious tour that will perform more than 200 concerts combined. New dates were just recently added in Latin America and The United States.

He continues reigning as one of the most beloved and influential artists of all time, and despite many unanswered questions regarding his tour, Luismi showed why his legacy continues intact. Fans from all over the world are massively supporting Luis Miguel.

Thus far, ‘El Sol de Mexico’ performed at his successful sold-out opening night 50 songs in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fans were left fans in awe! They even welcomed the singer with Mariachis - organized by his fan club. This epic setlist can change and it is not a final one, but if you attend one of his concerts be aware that you’re in for a treat.

Spoiler Alert! Here’s Luis Miguel’s concert full setlist

Amor, amor, amor

Suave

Culpable o no

Dormir contigo

Sol, arena y mar

Te necesito

Es por ti

Hasta que me olvides

Dame

No me platiques más

Usted

La Puerta

La Barca

Inolvidable

Por debajo de la mesa

No sé tú

Como yo te amé

Solamente una vez

Somos novios

Todo y nada

Nosotros

Por una cabeza

Volver

Uno

El día que me quieras

Sonríe

Come fly with me

Un hombre busca a una mujer

Cuestión de Piel

Oro de ley

Amantes del amor

Más allá de todo

Fría como el viento

Tengo todo excepto a ti

Entrégate

La Bikina

Quiero

Qué nivel de mujer

Mujer de fuego

No me puedes dejar así

Palabra de honor

La incondicional

Ahora te puedes marchar

La chica del bikini azul

Isabel

Cuando calienta el sol

Te propongo

Cucurrucucú Paloma

Related Video: 2023 Emmys: Full list of nominees Loading the player...