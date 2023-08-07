Luis Miguel continues his path to becoming a music legend. The iconic Mexican singer is about to make history with a very ambitious tour that will perform more than 200 concerts combined. New dates were just recently added in Latin America and The United States.
He continues reigning as one of the most beloved and influential artists of all time, and despite many unanswered questions regarding his tour, Luismi showed why his legacy continues intact. Fans from all over the world are massively supporting Luis Miguel.
Thus far, ‘El Sol de Mexico’ performed at his successful sold-out opening night 50 songs in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fans were left fans in awe! They even welcomed the singer with Mariachis - organized by his fan club. This epic setlist can change and it is not a final one, but if you attend one of his concerts be aware that you’re in for a treat.
Spoiler Alert! Here’s Luis Miguel’s concert full setlist
- Amor, amor, amor
- Suave
- Culpable o no
- Dormir contigo
- Sol, arena y mar
- Te necesito
- Es por ti
- Hasta que me olvides
- Dame
- No me platiques más
- Usted
- La Puerta
- La Barca
- Inolvidable
- Por debajo de la mesa
- No sé tú
- Como yo te amé
- Solamente una vez
- Somos novios
- Todo y nada
- Nosotros
- Por una cabeza
- Volver
- Uno
- El día que me quieras
- Sonríe
- Come fly with me
- Un hombre busca a una mujer
- Cuestión de Piel
- Oro de ley
- Amantes del amor
- Más allá de todo
- Fría como el viento
- Tengo todo excepto a ti
- Entrégate
- La Bikina
- Quiero
- Qué nivel de mujer
- Mujer de fuego
- No me puedes dejar así
- Palabra de honor
- La incondicional
- Ahora te puedes marchar
- La chica del bikini azul
- Isabel
- Cuando calienta el sol
- Te propongo
- Cucurrucucú Paloma