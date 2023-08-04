Luis Miguel kicked off his 2023 tour with a resounding success in Argentina

After a four-year hiatus, Luis Miguel has made a resounding and triumphant return to the stage. The renowned Mexican singer inaugurated his eagerly anticipated tour on August 3rd in Argentina. A crowd of over 12,000 fervent fans packed the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, enthusiastically singing along to every one of his hits. This concert served as the inaugural show among his ten sold-out performances in Argentina, marking the beginning of the “Luis Miguel Tour 2023.” The tour is set to take the singer through South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

According to a press release from the entertainment group producing and organizing the tour, the Mexican singer performed for over two and a half hours, featuring popular songs like ‘La chica del Bikini Azul’, ‘La incondicional’, his romantic Boleros like ‘No me platiques más’, ‘Inolvidable’,‘Somos Novios’; and even his famous duet with Frank Sinatra, ‘Come fly with me.’

On stage, the singer was accompanied by more than 42 musicians, comprising of 17 musicians in the Orchestra, around 12 musicians in the string section, and another 14 from the Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, recognized as the finest Mariachi in Mexico.

After the successful show in Buenos Aires, the singer will conclude his remaining nine shows in Argentina before moving on to Santiago de Chile with an additional ten concerts. The tour will then make its way back to Mexico, the United States, and Canada, encompassing an impressive tally of over 65 confirmed sold-out dates. The entire tour is orchestrated by the production of Cardenas Marketing Network, Inc. (CMN) and Fénix Entertainment.

