Luis Miguel’s manager claims more tour dates will soon be available

Luis Miguel’s Tour kicking off this month, with various stops in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and the United States. The tour has been a resounding success, with his team confirming that more dates will be included due to high demand.

Marcel Quijoli, Luis Miguel’s manager, spoke with El Universal, revealing that the artist is facing one of the most prolific moments in his career. He also made it clear that more tour dates would become available thanks to the droves of people that were interested in watching him live.

“From what I can see, Luis Miguel is facing an extraordinary moment. His career is in an extraordinary moment, he’s composing, he’s producing new music, he’s working hard,” said Quijoli. He made it clear that Luis Miguel’s team was aware of the public’ demands, and that within days they would be releasing new tour dates.

When asked about Luis Miguel’s reputation for being a bit of a diva, Quijoli made it clear that that wasn’t based in facts. "His demands are very simple: good transportation, a good hotel. We’re talking about an artist with a great maturity,” he said.

Luis Miguel’s tour is kicking off this August 3rd, with a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The tour was announced this past Valentine’s Day, with over 400,000 tickets sold upon their release. As of this writing, Luis Miguel’s tour has dates scheduled all through December 18th, where he’ll be performing in Guadalajara, Mexico.

