Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel’s relationship milestone: their most romantic moments in Paris

This past weekend, Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel, the ‘it’ couple of the moment, entered a new chapter in their relationship by attending the wedding of Rosa Clará’s son, Daniel, with the American economist Anne-Marie Colling, in Paris. Their trip to the capital of the Seine by the businesswoman and designer with the singer known as the “Sun of Mexico” (El Sol de México) was an open secret, as the rumors spread through newsrooms. In addition to working alongside the bridal fashion creator for years, Paloma is an intimate friend of the family, so her presence at the wedding celebrations was expected.

The surprise came when the international singer also flew to the city of love with the stunning Spaniard from Cordoba. The couple is reaching an important milestone in their relationship; it shows that every day their bond is stronger. In fact, according to close friends of the couple, it is a relationship that brings him a lot of peace and happiness.

After attending the pre-wedding party, aboard of the famous Bateaux Mouches, the couple enjoyed a Parisian night, taking a pleasant stroll through the streets of the French capital. That’s when the couple was photographed looking very much in love, hand in hand.

A couple in love

The photos speak for themselves: Luis Miguel and Paloma are experiencing a beautiful moment in their relationship. With radiant smiles, their hands entwined, showing affectionate gestures, the iconic singer of “La Incondicional” and the accomplished businesswoman are a couple in love.

Paloma has been separated for three years and divorced from Enrique Ponce for almost two years. She has known the iconic Mexican singer all her life. They have been friends since childhood, and now, thanks to the whims of fate, they are living their love story. A beautiful woman with a special sparkle in her eyes and a new excitement.

Both dressed in black, Paloma in a design by Rosa Clará with a lace top and a fringed skirt, and Luis Miguel looking slim, tanned, and in better shape than ever. They make a great couple - and while they may not be aware of it - they are also one of the world’s most admired and envied couples.

Now they are preparing for the most exciting summer of their lives. The singer begins his highly anticipated international tour as he returns to the stage after four years. His first concert is on August 3rd in Buenos Aires, but before, the couple will enjoy a luxurious vacation in the Mediterranean.