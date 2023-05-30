Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Countless celebrities from around the world gathered on the French Riviera to attend the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which started on May 16th and concluded last weekend. As expected, it was an unforgettable night of fashion and glamour. We saw a significant Latin representation on the red carpets. Latina celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Michelle Salas, and more dazzled with their beauty and style.
Related:
Jennifer Lopez iconic Versace look makes cameo at the Cannes Film Festival
Pedro Pascal supported his sister Lux instead of attending the Cannes Film Festival
Katie Holmes confirms there have been talks of a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reboot
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!