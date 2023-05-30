Salma Hayek, one of the most beautiful and talented representatives of the Latin community, walked the red carpet on May 20th alongside her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, before the screening of a film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Salma looked stunning in a purple mermaid-cut gown by Alexander McQueen, featuring a plunging neckline, short ruffled sleeves, and an impressive diamond choker. She complemented her look with small earrings, rings, and a bracelet.