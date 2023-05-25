Pedro Pascal supported his sister Lux instead of attending the Cannes Film Festival

Pedro Pascal was noticeably absent at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The Chilean actor is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and the world is captivated by his every move. The short film he starred in, Strange Way of Life, by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, premiered at the festival on May 17.



Pascal on May 17 in LA, the day it premeired in Cannes

Pascal stars in the film as Silva, a cowboy who goes across the desert to visit Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke) after 25 years. The gay Western will bless the world with a passionate romance between the actors. While the rest of the cast was in France, the Latino was back in the United States for a family matter.



pedro and nicolas at lux's graduation today 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/YmfP26LpxE — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 19, 2023

As noted by Telemundo, the “The Last of Us” star was in the United States supporting his sister. LuxPascal, who is also an artist, graduated from the prestigious Julliard school.



They shared photos that were reposted by a fan account showing the special day. Their brother Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal also attended the event.



📸 lux pascal via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/04YdyM1Wje — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 19, 2023

Pedro and Lux’s close bond

Pedro and his siblings are all very close. The recent graduate is always celebrating her brother’s achievements on her Instagram, and Pedro has always praised her. In 2021 he told Esquire, “She is and always has been one of the most powerful people and personalities I have ever met. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”



Lux came out as a transwoman in 2021 in Ya magazine. She said her big brother “served as a guide” and “was one of the first people to gift me with the tools that began to shape my identity.”