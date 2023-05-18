Bill and Melinda Gates reunite at daughter Jennifer’s graduation

Bill and Melinda Gates are proud parents after watching their daughter Jennifer Gates obtain her master’s degree. The divorced duo reunited at Columbia University on Wednesday to watch their oldest daughter get her diploma. The 27-year-old shared a photo of happily smiling with her parents and husband, Nayel Nassar.



Jennifer explained in the caption that the degree was accelerated. “Transparency— accelerated students officially get our degrees conferred in October when practicum deliverables are due, but all coursework is completed and we walk in the ceremony and celebrate now,” she noted.

Just like Barack and Michelle Obama, who watched their daughter Sasha graduate from USC, Bill, and Melinda beamed next to the graduate.



The couple announced their separation in May 2021, and their divorce was finalized three months later, after 27 years of marriage. A source told Page Six the exes arrived separately just a few minutes before the ceremony began and left early, right after Jennifer’s name was called. According to the outlet, the equestrian also left the graduation early. The high-profile family must have had a special place to meet after taking the photo.

Jennifer revealed in her Instagram story that she also received the “Excellence in General Public Health award alongside amazing colleagues and mentors.”

Before Columbia University, she graduated from Stanford in 2018 with an undergrad degree in human biology.

It’s been one exciting moment after another for Jennifer, who recently gave birth to her first child with Nassar. It’s the first grandchild for Bill and Melinda, and her name has not yet been revealed. On Mother’s Day, Jennifer shared a sweet photo with Melinda and her granddaughter.



As for Bill and Melinda’s life after the divorce, it’s been reported that he is now dating Oracle CEO Mark Hurd’s widow, Paula Hurd.