Bill and Melinda Gates’ sweet family moment meeting newborn grandchild

Bill and Melinda Gates are sharing their excitement after meeting their new granddaughter. The pair spend some quality time with their daughter Jennifer Gates, after she welcomed her first child with equestrian Nayel Nassar.

The billionaire took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his grandchild. “I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” he wrote, holding the baby’s tiny hand. He also shared his thoughts about becoming a grandfather, revealing that he is thrilled to see what parenting choices his kids make and how they face their challenges.

“The relationship between a grandfather to a child is a nice one because it’s kind of in addition to what they have with their parents and it’s kind of a supportive role,” he said, adding that “it can be a lot of fun stuff.”

The billionaire says he wants to “create an adventure” for his grandchild, and wants to help his “daughter and son-in-law in any way” he can. “I think it’s more the example you set than anything you say. Playing with them, helping them to learn stuff, and see the fascination of lots of things in the world that they show curiosity about.”

Melinda also shared a special moment with her granddaughter, posting a photo while holding the baby. “There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild,” she wrote, reminiscing of her journey as a mom and welcoming her new chapter as a grandmother. “It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age,” she wrote.