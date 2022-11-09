Melinda Gates’ new rumored boyfriend Jon Du Pre: Who is he?

Melinda Gates is ready to find love again following her divorce from Bill Gates. The businesswoman has been dating Jon Du Pre, a former reporter for Fox News, and TMZ reports that they have been together for the last few months.

The pair were previously spotted together in April, attending the Nets and Celtics game, however it is still unclear if they were introduced through a friend. And while their relationship remains private, it seems the new couple is going strong.

It was also revealed that the 58-year-old philanthropist and the 63-year-old author stayed together at Pelican Hill, a 5-star hotel in Newport Beach, California, and they were accompanied by some of their family members.

Du Pre is father to three children from his previous marriage. The former reporter shares two sons, Kasey and Jonny, and daughter Jessue, with ex-wife Gina.

It seems Melinda is not giving up on love, while Bill was recently asked if he has any regrets about his decision to marry her. The billionaire says he “wouldn’t choose” to marry anyone else but Melinda if he could turn back time.

“Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce,” he continued, “But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” he confessed.