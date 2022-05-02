Why Bill Gates ‘wouldn’t choose to marry’ anyone else but Melinda despite divorce

Bill Gates would do it all over again! The billionaire says he “wouldn’t choose” to marry anyone else but Melinda Gates if he could turn back time.

During a recent interview the 66-year-old philanthropist confessed that he has no regrets, in reference to marrying his 57-year-old ex wife Melinda, with whom he shares three children 26-year-old Jennifer, 19-year-old Phoebe and 22-year-old Rory.

Despite finalizing their divorce in August 2021, after spending “some time coming up with a fair settlement,” as they didn’t have a prenuptial agreement.

“Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce,” he continued, “But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else.”

The former couple remained amicable following their divorce, announcing last May that while they “made the decision to end our marriage,” they continue their “work together at the foundation.”

“We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” Bill and Melinda shared in a joint statement.

Melinda previously shared her thoughts following the divorce, revealing that it was a difficult decision and described it as the “lowest moment” in her life, “It certainly wasn’t what I thought on the day I got married,” she said, adding, “I realized for myself, I needed to make a healthier choice, and that was just a very, very sad day.”