Bill Gates’s daughter, Phoebe Gates, shares a pic with her new love

Bill Gates’s daughter, Phoebe Gates, shared a snap of herself with her new love. The 19-years-old Stanford sophomore shared a sweet pic packed with PDA. The youngest daughter of the magnate with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates didn’t identify her boo.

The man appears sweetly kissing Phoebe on her right cheek while she has her eyes closed. Phoebe’s Instagram Story post comes after speaking out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

©Phoebe Gates





“I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it,” she captioned a photo of her wearing a white string bikini. “Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies.”

Gates also encouraged her fans to donate to their local Planned Parenthood. “I’m devastated and furious at this ruling. This issue, like many others in this nation, is an issue of privilege and inequality,” she noted. “I know a ton of us are feeling different emotions right now …We need to take these emotions and channel them into action. We can donate to local abortion funds, and we can center around the voices that weren’t amplified within the fight.”

In an essay she wrote for Vogue, the public policy student said she is willing to fight to regain a woman’s rights. “The problem was never that we didn’t share enough compelling stories or appalling statistics. One more viral Gloria Steinem or RBG quote wouldn’t have saved Roe,” she wrote. “This wasn’t about persuasion at all. It was about power. The wrong six people were in positions of authority. And they are why women lost the right to choose.”