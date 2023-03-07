Jennifer Gates welcomes first baby with husband Nayel Nassar: ‘My heart overflows’

Good News for the Gates family! Jennifer Gates, the 26-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, has officially welcomed her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar, sharing the sweet announcement with her fans and followers.

“Sending love from our healthy little family,” Jennifer wrote on social media, posting a photo of the baby’s feet. “Welcome to the world. My heart overflows,” her mom Melinda Gates commented, while her sister Phoebe Gates congratulated the happy family, adding heart emojis.

“Thank you everyone for your well wishes they mean the world to us!!!!” Jennifer wrote after all her friends and family members shared sweet words on Instagram, including Martha Stewart, who wrote, “Best wishes to the three of you.”

Jennifer has been sharing her excitement on social media, announcing her pregnancy in November 2022, posting maternity photos with Nayel. “I couldn’t be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents,” Melinda said at the time.

The couple also celebrated the good news back in December with a baby shower hosted by her mom, and Jennifer showed her appreciation for everyone at the event. “Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower. Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and Melinda Gates for hosting this incredible evening.”

She continued, “Our hearts are all so full. Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event- your talents continue to amaze me!”