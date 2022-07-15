The reason Bill Gates will not be part of the list of world’s richest people

Bill Gates soon will not be the richest person in the world, after being recognized with the title from 1995 to 2010, and from 2013 to 2017. But it will be for a good cause, As the Billionaire has promised to donate large amounts of his money to his charity foundation, now starting with his first donation of $20bn.

The Microsoft co-founder says that he feels it is an “obligation” to give to society, after becoming one of the richest and most powerful men in the world. Gates first pledged to donate part of his wealth in 2010, however his net worth has more than doubled since then.

“I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too,” he declared.

With $118 billion according to Forbes magazine, Gates has amassed a large fortune from different sources. Now he has announced that this number will fall dramatically after donating to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he set up with ex-wife back in 2000.

“As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation,” Gates wrote, “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people.

The charity has been working in different countries to eradicate diseases and improve sanitation, and it is the largest private donor to the World Health Organization.