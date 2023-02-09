Bill Gates’ new romance with girlfriend Paula Hurd: Who is she?

Bill Gates is ready to give love a chance following his divorce from Melinda Gates. The 67-year-old billionaire has been reportedly dating Paula Hurd, the widow of late Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd. And it seems their romance has been going on for over a year.

A close source to the couple revealed to the Daily Mail that the pair are currently “inseparable,” and all their close friends know of their relationship. “They’ve been together over a year, and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship,” the source added.

Paula is known for being a philanthropist. She previously worked as a tech executive, but now works as an event planner. Bill and Paula have known each other for a while, as they have some friends in common, and were spotted together at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 23, 2022. Most recently, the pair were photographed enjoying the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, and enjoying their time around the city.

Paula married Mark in 1990, and was still married to the businessman until the time of his death in October 2019, following a battle with cancer. The pair shared two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

Bill has previously talked about his divorce with Melinda, admitting that he “wouldn’t choose” to marry anyone else but Melinda if he could turn back time. “It was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” he said. “Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce.”