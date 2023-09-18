Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates reunite to celebrate daughter Phoebe’s birthday

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates recently reunited to celebrate their youngest daughter, Phoebe’s, 21st birthday in New York City. This reunion comes after the couple’s separation in 2021 following an enduring 27-year marriage. The world watched as the former spouses came together to mark this significant milestone in their daughter’s life, showcasing the power of love, family, and resilience.

The celebration occurred in New York City, where the trio stepped out in style, each exuding their unique personalities through their attire. Melinda, 59, was seen wearing a casual yet chic dress, a reflection of her timeless elegance.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a renowned tech billionaire, 67, opted for a brown collared sweater paired with slacks. His attire mirrored his understated but sophisticated style. Always known for his pragmatic approach to life, he showed that simplicity and comfort could be fashionable.

Phoebe, the guest of honor and a budding fashion icon, graced the occasion in a striking pink mini dress paired with heels. Her hair was slicked back into a high ponytail, highlighting her youthful vitality and sense of style.

Although the primary purpose of this gathering was to commemorate Phoebe’s twenty-first birthday, it’s crucial to acknowledge its broader significance. When Bill and Melinda Gates parted ways in 2021, it garnered global notice and conjecture. Despite the difficulties in their private lives, their dedication to their loved ones persists unshaken.

“Happy birthday, @phoebegates! You’ll always be my little girl, but watching you do big things has never surprised me. I’m so proud of you.” Bill Gates wronte on Instagram.

This is not the first time the Gates family has come together since their separation. In May, they were seen jointly attending their daughter Jennifer’s graduation from Columbia University, showing the world that they would continue to support and prioritize their children’s milestones, even in the face of adversity.