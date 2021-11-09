Bill and Melinda Gates’ family has been in the news more than ever following news of their divorce in May. The former couple shares three children, their eldest Jennifer, 25, son Rory, 22, and their youngest, Phoebe, 19. Jennifer recently married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassaf and her lavish wedding made headlines and she now has over half a million followers on Instagram. Their son values his privacy and keeps his socials private. But what about Phoebe? Here’s what we know about the teen.