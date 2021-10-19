Jennifer Gates wears two custom Vera Wang dresses for extravagant wedding

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates’ eldest daughter is officially a married woman!

Jennifer Gates married equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday, October 16 at their farm in Westchester County, New York. For the occassion, the 25-year-old bride wore a custom ivory colored long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang Haute gown. The design included hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves and Italian tulle skirt. She topped off the look with matching tulle chapel-length veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macrame lace.

©Jennifer Gates





“Vera and her whole team were so wonderful to work with, and made my dream dress come true,” Jennifer told Vogue about the dress. “She is an icon in the fashion industry and a trailblazer as a woman who changed careers late and followed her passions. From our first meeting, I knew that I was in such good hands.”

And when it came time for the indoor reception, Jennifer slipped into her second gown of the evening, yet another custom Vera Wang Haute creation. She went with an ivory trumpet gown lined in nude tulle and embellished with hand appliqué French macrame lace on the skirt and straps. She also changed her hair by pulling it back into a chic up-do.

As for Nassar, the 30-year-old groom chose a classic Armani tuxedo and accessorized it with a Lily of the Valley boutonniere, which matched the bride’s bouquet.

The now-married couple kicked off their wedding weekend with an Islamic marriage ceremony on Friday, which was attended by their immediate family. That was followed by a ceremony and reception on Saturday, where all guests in attendance were fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19.

©Jennifer Gates





“We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely,” Jennifer told Vogue about the strict safety measures. “We know others aren’t as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the United States and around the world.”