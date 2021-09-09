Jasmine Tookes marries Juan David Borrero wearing a dress inspired by Grace Kelly

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes married the son of the vice president of Ecuador, Juan David Borrero, in Quito. The supermodel said, “I do,” wearing a spectacular Zuhair Murad gown inspired by one of the most iconic bridal looks in history, Grace Kelly’s wedding dress.

©@danielmaldonadophoto / @marupogo GALLERY



Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Barrero

According to the luxury fashion house, the completion of this dress took over a thousand hours of complex craftsmanship combined with meticulous layers. Described as a work of art, the wedding dress is the result of the interlacing of fabrics.

©@jastookes GALLERY





The gown is made of tulle and lace delicately decorated by hand and mixes floral prints and subtle pearls. The form-fitting dress features a high neckline and long sleeves, and it is adorned with the brand’s signature handcrafted embroidery.

©Zuhair Murad GALLERY





Tookes’s jaw-dropping wedding dress is crafted with duchess silk, Italian tulle, and French lace, fabrics known for being the designer‘s favorite. The dress also has a draped belt at the waist to complete the masterpiece, revealing a voluminous overskirt embroidered with more lace, sequins, and pearls, ending with a 5-meter long lace train.

©@jastookes GALLERY



The wedding dress has a voluminous overskirt embroidered with more lace, sequins, and pearls, ending with a 5-meter long lace train.

“Still can’t believe I’m living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero ❤️ 9.4.21. I’m officially Mrs. Borrero ✨,” wrote Tookes on Instagram.

The bride also thank Zuhair Murad for her dream dress. “@zuhairmuradofficial thank you for making my classic, timeless & beautiful wedding dress come true. It is a piece of art!! Any of you figure out who my inspiration was? I want to display it like this forever in my house!” she said.

As reported by Vogue, Jasmine and Juan David, who works at Snapchat as a director of international markets, met in 2016 when the social media app created the Group Stories feature. The company wanted Jasmine and her friends as ambassadors. “We all happened to be in L.A. for a fashion show, so I went to lunch with Juan and a couple other Snapchat employees,” Jasmine said, according to the publication. “Following that lunch, Juan invited me to a birthday party that same night. There was a natural attraction to each other. We kept in touch since that night, and the rest is history.”

In 2020, Juan David deiced that it was time to tie the knot, so he surprised Jasmine with a trip. “On the morning of September 21, 2020, he told me to pack my bags because we were going somewhere,” recalls Jasmine. “Our first stop was a restaurant called Rose Café, where we met.”

After the sweet surprise, Juan blindfolded Jasmine and took her to the airport. The couple boarded a plane and landed in Utah to later take a helicopter to Amangiri. “Before going to the hotel, we landed in between rocks in the middle of nowhere and sat and had Champagne and a charcuterie board,” says Jasmine. “A photographer hired to capture the moment disguised herself as a hotel staff member, and she told us to check out the lookout point after we were finished with our Champagne. Once we walked up there, I looked down on the ground, and [written there was], ‘Will you marry me?’ I was in complete shock. It was the sweetest, most thoughtful proposal that I could have ever imagined.”

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, planning the wedding wasn’t a hassle. “Luckily, all panned out okay, as vaccines have been quickly distributed in Ecuador. I also have always dreamed of planning a wedding and secretly wished that I was an event planner,” Jasmine reveals. “I enjoyed it every step of the way!” The couple hired Carolina Muzo to be in charge of the creative process and the logistics. “Carolina was such an angel and so on top of every detail,” notes Jasmine.