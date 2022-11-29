Bill Gates is going to be a grandpa! His daughter, Jennifer, announced she was pregnant

Jennifer Gates and her husband, Nayel Nassar, took to social media to share great news: They are expecting their first baby! The daughter of billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, announced it on the eve of Thanksgiving alongside beautiful photos showing her growing baby bump. The new parents revealed they are “Thankful.“

Melinda Gates was among the first ones to react. “I couldn’t be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents,” the philanthropist wrote, finishing with a pink heart emoji.

A new family

Jennifer, 26, and Nayel, 31, tied the knot in October 2021, after four years of relationship, in a wedding held on a family farm in Westchester County, North Salem, New York.

“Easily the best day of my life. Happy anniversary to my incredible wife, @jenniferkgates. This year with you flew by, but what brings me the most joy and comfort is knowing we have countless more to live together. Love you more than you know,” Nayel wrote on October 16 to celebrate their anniversary.

For the occassion, the 25-year-old bride wore a custom ivory colored long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang Haute gown. The design included hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves and Italian tulle skirt. She topped off the look with matching tulle chapel-length veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macrame lace.