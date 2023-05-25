Katie Holmes confirms there have been talks of a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reboot

Katie Holmes was at Cannes this past week. The actress, writer, director and producer was talking about the film industry on the panel Women in Motion, where she discussed the possibility of a “Dawson’s Creek” continuation.

©GettyImages



Holmes at the Women in Motion

Variety transcribed some of what she said. “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” said Holmes. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

Ultimately, Holmes makes it clear that the series would be returning only if there’s a real reason for it to come back. “It hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.‘”

©GettyImages



Holmes at Cannes Film Festival

“Dawson’s Creek” starred Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams, launching their careers. Holmes has since become a fashion icon and a recurring presence in cinema, working with directors like Christopher Nolan and writing, directing, producing, and starring in her own work.

I feel comfortable there,” she said of making the jump from actor to director. “Knowing that when you go in, you know this department and the dynamics. Working with actors while being an actor, I think I know what they’re feeling and I hope that they feel more comfortable because I know I’m them. I’m one of you.”

Related Video: Harrison Ford's emotional moment at Cannes Film Festival Loading the player...