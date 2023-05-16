Suri Cruise buys flowers for Katie Holmes on Mother’s Day

Suri Cruise wanted to give something special to her mom this Mother’s Day. The 17 year old was spotted purchasing some flowers for Katie Holmes in New York City. As she left the shop in SoHo, Cruise was spotted holding on to two flower bouquets.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise

Cruise was photographed as she left the shop, wearing a white shirt and shorts. She had her long brown hair loose. While it’s unknown who the bouquets were for, it’s likely that she purchased them for her mother and grandmother.

Katie Holmes made a special post on Instagram, tributing her mother, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes. The photo shows Stothers-Holmes in black and white, wearing a black top and some reading glasses. “Happy Mother’s Day!!!!!!” Holmes captioned the post. “I am so grateful to my mom for all of her love, support, inspiration, patience, generosity and kindness. And for letting me borrow from her closet, giving me all the handmade quilts she’s created, and so generously making me laugh throughout the years. I love you mom.”

Over the past couple of months, Holmes has been promoting her off-Broadway play and her film “Rare Objects,” having the opportunity to discuss raising her daughter and making sure that she does her best to shield her from the paparazzi and the media. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person. She’s my heart,” she said to Glamour.